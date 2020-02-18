The Quintessential Quintuplets 2: the first trailer confirms the release date

Share it:

The Japanese television station TBS Entertainment recently confirmed the release date of The Quintessential Quintuplets 2, the new season of the anime based on the manga of Deny Haruba. At the top of the article you can take a look at the first official trailer, in which the five twins and the protagonist Futaro Uesugi are shown.

The first season of the series has adapted i first 32 chapters of the work by Negi Haruba, which ended today with its latest publication. The second season should therefore, net of increasingly probable cuts, transpose the events described in chapters from 33 to 64 approximately.

In total the manga of The Quintessential Quintuplets is composed of 122 chapters, therefore there should be enough material for the realization of four seasons of twelve episodes each. Apparently though, some rumors would confirm a heavy cut in the central part, and as a consequence the series could end with the airing of season three. The two problems that should have led to this decision – yet to be confirmed – would concern the one hand fear of spoilers since the identity of the bride has been known for several months, and on the other the growing disinterest of the public towards the work, normal consequence of ending the manga.

The second season of The Quintessential Quintuplets will debut in October 2020, over a year and a half after the first twelve episodes air. The series will be directed by Kaori at the animation studio Bibury Animation Studio, therefore replacing the former director Satoshi Kuwabara and studying Tezuka Production. The manga ended today with the distribution of chapter 122.