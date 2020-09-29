The Quintessential Quintuplets 2: a new trailer confirms the release month of romcom

A few moments ago, the official website of The Quintessential Quintuplets surprisingly shared a new teaser trailer dedicated to the second season of the anime, which shows an important flashback focused on the past of the protagonist Futaro Uesugi. The clip also confirms the release month of Season 2, that is January 2021.

The first season of The Quintessential Quintuplets was broadcast in the winter of 2019, and has transposed the events told in the first 32 chapters of the manga. The airing of Season 2 was set for the month of October 2020, but the health emergency forced the producers to postpone it to January.

It is currently unclear whether the new episodes will adapt another 30 chapters or if the boys of Bibury Animation they will opt for some cuts, in order to reach the conclusion in less time. The manga, moreover, ended last February with the publication of chapter 122, and given the very high spoiler risk and the possible drop in interest we will hardly see four seasons of the anime series.

In all cases, the studio has also published a key visual, visible at the bottom of the article. The picture shows the five twins, among which the lucky winner of Futaro’s heart is hiding.

In case you are a fan of the work, however, you can pass the time by taking a look at the splendid cosplay of the twins made by the famous Enako.