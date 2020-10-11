the questions that season 3 will have to answer

Filming for The Boys 3 is approaching and showrunner Eric Kripke has already stated that he wrote a good portion of the third season. We mere mortals will have to remain at the mercy of doubt for some time yet because of several unresolved issues.

What is Victoria Neuman’s plan and what’s going to happen to Hughie?

In the final sequence of the second season we see poor Hughie, invested with a renewed desire for independence, parting with the Boys and deciding to work for the deputy. What she doesn’t know is that Victoria has a very small secret: she likes it blow up the heads of the people who obstruct it, being also a Super. In the new episodes they will therefore have to explain to us what his real goal is and what his origin story is. Let’s just hope Hughie’s head stays in place.

The final episode showed us a well-deserved defeat for the hateful villain played by Aya Cash. Stormfront was charred by Rayan and the showrunner said with great satisfaction that she will be forced to stay in this state forever. She is not dead, that’s for sure, but is not even too well … so we don’t know for sure if it will play a role in the future.

What will happen to Rayan and the Boys?

Becca’s little son has been rescued, but the trauma he endured when he inadvertently caused his mother’s death will certainly be a focus of attention. His story will somehow intertwine with that of Billy Butcher after the promise made by the latter to Becca. Now that the Boys’ criminal record has been rehabilitated they will be able to enjoy a modicum of freedom, so we’ll have to find out how the authors will bring the team together and to question everything again.

The world of The Boys certainly did not come to a balance with the defeat of Stormfront. Patriot is still at the head of the Seven; Queen Maeve and Starlight have to pretend everything is fine; Edgar retains his role within the company. At this point we also want to know how the same will react Edgar in the face of Butcher’s betrayal, who had promised to deliver Patriot’s son to Vought.

To learn more, we refer you to the considerations on the ending of The Boys 2, reminding you that on the horizon there is an even worse character than Homelander.