The Queen’s Gambit, the book solves a big plot hole in the Netflix show

Although it remains very faithful to the book from which it is taken, The Queen’s Gambit However, it presents some situations that have left some viewers a little perplexed: one of these, in particular, was revealed by more than one Netflix user on the series finale with Anya Taylor-Joy.

In fact, during the final bars of the show we see a horde of friends doing their utmost to help Beth win the match that would crown her world champion: a very unlikely eventuality given the way in which ours treats the other characters for the duration of the series, don’t you think?

In the book, however, the thing finds its explanation: the Beth described in the novel by Walter Tevis, in fact, is a character difficult character (to put it mildly), but still manages to maintain a sincere relationship with her childhood friend Jolene (the only one she gets to ask for help with her drinking problems) and with Benny, the one man Beth seems to genuinely attach to in any way.

In the novel, therefore, it is Jolene and Benny who set up the brigade that will help Beth bring home the title, precisely in the name of relationship that binds them to the protagonist: definitely more sensible, don’t you think? To find out more, here you can find our review of The Queen of Chess; then let’s go to the discovery of Anya Taylor-Joy, the extraordinary protagonist of The Queen’s Gambit.