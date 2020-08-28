The Queen’s Gambit, teaser and release date for the Netflix series with Anya Taylor-Joy

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Netflix has released the first on the net Official teaser of The Queen’s Gambit, a new dramatic miniseries based on the novel of the same name by Walter Tevis (The Chess Queen) which will see the star of Split e The Witch Anya Taylor-Joy.

Abandoned and given to a Kentucky orphanage in the late 1950s, young Beth Harmon (Taylor-Joy) discovers she has a surprising talent for chess while developing an addiction to state-provided sedatives such as children’s sedatives. Haunted by personal demons and pushed by a cocktail of narcotics and obsession, Beth becomes an extremely skilled and glamorous outcast as she tries to break through the traditional boundaries set by a male-dominated competitive chess world.

Thomas Brodie-Sanger (Game of Thrones) plays Benny Watts, one of Beth’s chess opponents who soon becomes her ally. The cast also includes Marielle Heller, Harry Melling (Harry Potter), Bill Camp (The Outsider) and newcomer Moses Ingram.

The Queen’s Gambit debutterà su Netflix on October 23rd. What do you think of this first teaser? Let us know in the comments. For more news, we refer you to the news coming to Netflix in September 2020.

Taylor-Joy, we remember, will return to Italian theaters this September with the long-awaited release of The New Mutants.