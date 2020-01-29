The Queen of Egypt: the rebel ruler at the time of the pyramids

Share it:

Between 2014 and 2015, first on the pages of the magazine Harta of Enterbrain and later in tankobon format, the teacher Chie Inudoh the serialization of The Queen of Egypt: The blue eye of Horus (Aoi horusu no hitomi – danso no joo no monogatari), a seinen manga with a historical background focused on the maturation path of the princess (later queen) Hatshepshut. The work reaches our shelves on January 29th thanks to J-POP, who takes care of the Italian edition, ready to let us know the deeds of a character outside the box in a work that seems truly promising.

A queen and her Pharaoh



We are between the sixteenth and fourteenth centuries BC. The Egyptian world is preparing to enter the so-called era New Kingdom, ruled by the XVIII dynasty. In Egypt the cult of Amon Ra develops, the most famous and revered divinity of the age of the pyramids.

The Queen of Egypt is a work strongly contextualized from the historical point of view, but from the beginning the first volume emphasizes the marked independence of this story, which develops on fictional characters and events rather than on the real reconstructions of that period .

In this story the world has been blessed since the birth of Hashepshut, who according to myth is destined to rule Egypt under the protection of Amun Ra. But from the beginning, Chie Inudoh's manga reminds us with determination the role and fate to which women are condemned in a historically male and male chauvinist world.

The plot begins at a crucial point in this worldbuilding, with the wedding day of the protagonist with her stepbrother If you: the latter, born from the union between the pharaoh Tuthmose I and a concubine, craves the throne of Egypt from birth, but is aware of having to share it with the real descendant, Hatshepsuth precisely, born from Tuthmose and the Great Royal Bride Ahmes.

Monarchical descent occurs by matriarchal way, but it is in fact the Pharaoh, who the ruler chooses to marry, to maintain power. A paradox that the protagonist struggles to accept: after the first pages, which the protagonists present us, the manga's plot takes a step back, and shows us the youth of the girl and her impetuous half-brother. A childhood spent competing: history shows us, progressively, the tomboyish nature of Hatshepshut, who never wanted to bow to a male-dominated society in which to be feminine and to please one's spouse is the only rule that matters. But growth also consists in becoming aware of one's role and duties: through the central chapters, therefore, The Queen of Egypt: The blue eye of Horus builds the path of maturation of the protagonist, telling us the background of a complex and ambiguous personality.

Only in the second part of the book does the plot return to focus on the present and, having outlined the guidelines of the story, develops the story horizontally, deepening the link between Hatshepshut and Seti (which, once Pharaoh, takes the name of Tethmose II).

Not only that, the first contrasts take over and the intrigues between the two spouses, in a continuous psychological battle to assert dominion over the throne and, consequently, over all of Egypt.

A good start



Chie Inudoh's manga stages a story that, according to the reading of the first tankobon, seemed to us compelling and well written, capable of both deep writing and interesting reflections on the role and figure of the woman, and of a modest amount of fanservice. It is a manga with mature tones, and this is demonstrated above all by the fair number of explicit nudes and some sexual winks, up to a sequence that resumes even (even if in a lighter way) the topic of rape. All this is accompanied by a fresh visual style, not too original on the design side, but equally detailed and fascinating. The Egyptian scenarios, clothes and accessories are proposed with great care, in a work that can fascinate both the uninitiated and the lovers of Ancient Egypt, as long as you close one eye on some historical inconsistency.