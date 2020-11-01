The Queen of Chess, a gorgeous Anya Taylor-Joy dances Venus in the new clip

It’s thanks to Netflix that we can admire the talented and splendid Anya Taylor-Joy in the role of Beth Harmon dance free, amused and sensual to the notes of Venus of Shocking Blue, in one of the most popular and chat sequences of the beautiful The Queen of Chess, original series of the streaming platform.

This fall’s revelation series is based on the Watler Tevis novel and follows Beth Harmon, abandoned in a Kentucky orphanage in the late 1950s. While there, he discovers an extraordinary talent for the game of chess, but also becomes addicted to tranquilizers provided by the state as a sedative for children. After being adopted by Alma Wheatley (Marielle Heller), Beth attempts to fight both the struggles of her addiction and the misogyny of the male-dominated competitive chess world.

In the cast we also find Harry Melling e Thomas Brodie-Sangster who were recently interviewed by Collider and talked about how they had to prepare for the chess sequences as if they were an action scene, the incredible scenography and cinematography and more.

We leave you to our review of The Chess Queen of Scott Frank, warmly inviting you to recover it even in these holidays, between the first episode of The Mandalorian 2 and the third and final season of Suburra.

You will not regret it.