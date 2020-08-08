The Pusher: the thriller that allowed Daniel Craig to become 007

Share it:

The Pusher it is a fundamental film in Daniel Craig's career, because it allowed him to show all his cold and detached charm, at the service of a crime story that has more than a few points of contact with Tarantino's cinema.

The anonymous protagonist is one cocaine dealer about to give up his profession, a proposal that is constantly postponed due to the requests of his colleagues, who want to use him for one last task. The premise serves to drag the viewer to the center of the world of organized crime, including night clubs and various kidnappings.

The English film (whose original title is Layer Cake) sees the directorial debut of Matthew Vaughn and it could be interesting to recover it also because it was thanks to this role that Craig aroused the interest of the producers of 007. Barbara Broccoli, daughter of the historic producer of James Bond films, decided to propose the part in the reboot Casino Royale right after seeing it in The Pusher. With the expiration of Pierce Brosnan's contract, the choice then fell to Craig, who eventually accepted the offer.

The look is certainly that, and in more than a few scenes you can see references to the future James Bond. For those interested in recovering it, the film will be broadcast on Rai4 Saturday 08 August at 9.20pm, and again on Sunday at 7pm.

Meanwhile, fans await news on the release date of No Time To Die, latest 007 movie for Craig, in which Rami Malek will also be present as the main villain.