The Punisher: the cover of the first comic, worth 2 million dollars, is up for auction

The original art of Amazing Spider-Man #129, depicting the first real debut of The Punisher, will soon be available for purchase on the web portal of ComicConnect. The first evaluations speak of two million dollar auction base, an absolutely incredible price for one of the most sought after collectibles by comic book fans.

The Cover, in black and white, was designed by Gil Kane e John Romita Sr. in 1974 and is a unique and inimitable piece. According to some rumors Gil Kane would have sold it to a private collector long ago and today, years later, the same person would have decided to put it up for sale to make his investment pay off.

Despite the valuation being around two million dollars it is not certain that the starting price will not be much more modest, especially considering that other pieces have been sold at significantly lower figures. The Amazing Spider-Man #100, for example, it was bought two years ago for about $ 400,000, while Amazing Fantasy #15, depicting Spider-Man’s debut, recently ended up at auction with a base of one million and one hundred thousand dollars.

In all cases, the seller will hardly go at a loss, especially considering the market for certain collector’s items. The Cover will be available for purchase on ComicConnect starting from November 23, the date on which the initial price will finally be revealed. The auction will end three weeks later, on 14 December 2020.

What do you think of it? Let us know with a comment! In case you were a fan of the comic instead, we leave you to the latest statements by the author of The Punisher.