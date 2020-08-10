The Punisher at the cinema: two different but satisfying versions

Share it:

After analyzing the various versions of the Fantastic Four that appeared in the cinema, we are ready to continue our examination focusing this time on the Punisher (or The Punisher for English speakers). A character rich in multifaceted and appreciated by our local public even if, at least until today, he has never managed to achieve a stratospheric success, despite the small popularity boost given by the cult video game of 2005, released precisely to ride the success of the first film Marvel.

Even if a film adaptation appeared already in unsuspecting times (let's talk of the 1989 film directed by Mark Goldblatt starring Dolph Lundgren) below we will focus on his most recent Marvel Studios appearances.

The Punisher by Jonathan Hensleigh and Thomas Jane

The work, taking its cue from some successful comic sagas, decides to follow its own path linked to the influences of specific genres such as action and crime, trying not to push too much on the more comic side of the character.

A raw and mature story in which the protagonist Frank Castle (in the film an FBI agent), after witnessing the massacre of his family helplessly by the ruthless criminal Howard Saint (who sees in Frank the person responsible for the death of his son), he decides to take justice for himself.

The Punisher we see in the film he is a deeply tormented man but still capable of retaining a modicum of humanity, trying to defend as much as possible the weakest even if more than ever willing to pursue his solitary mission.

The paced work sees Frank face various threats, battling colorful criminals such as Il Russo, while trying to study the various weaknesses of the Saint family, so as to come up with a layered final plan in his war against a entire criminal clan.

The film, which makes abundant use of practical effects, preferring them to the use of CGI, is a sort of separate experiment for the works of the Marvel universe, to be understood more as a stand-alone.

The same violence, certainly much accentuated compared to any other superhero film of the period, makes it a mature film that in many cases almost assumes the value of a metropolitan western.

Frank's actions actually go beyond the comic media to turn into a film that is absolutely usable even by those unfamiliar with the original character.

Thomas Jane's interpretation is satisfactory, both thanks to a physicality suitable for bringing the born fighter Frank Castle to the stage, and for a credible expressiveness both in action moments and in the most tragic and / or introspective ones.

The character of the character has been reproduced quite faithfully, presenting us an individual of few words and apparently from the heart of ice, but capable of feeling empathy for others especially if in difficulty, while remaining uncompromising towards his vision of the criminal world .

Jonathan Hensleigh's The Punisher it can be compared, by type of approach (albeit with due care), to Nolan's Batman.

The work, in fact, while presenting some enemies over the top and characters taken from the comic, tries to remain as anchored as possible to reality, reworking the same themes of cult films such as The executioner of the night, creating a story that is as cohesive as it is self-contained, able to present the Marvel character to the general public in a way that is as simple as it is functional.

The main theme of the film is also excellent, created by Carlo Siliotto and able to briefly enclose the very soul of the film.

Although for a long time there was still talk of a sequel with Thomas Jane himself, in the end the work failed to go through.

The actor, who has always been tied to the character, returned in 2012 to play the role of Punisher in the successful independent short film Dirty Laundry, produced by himself and later also published on Youtube.

Lexi Alexander and Ray Stevenson's The Punisher

Reboot time for the 2008 film, which unfortunately failed to make the boom at the US box office by arriving in our country directly on home video, although in reality the film still remains an excellent entertainment product today.

The work, conceived as a real new beginning for the character, transports us into a whirlwind of non-stop action and violence throughout its duration, also completely changing the approach compared to the previous film.

Ray Stevenson's Punisher is in fact much more cartoonish, also capable of making use of various technological gadgets to excel over its many opponents.

The general approach with which the director has decided to try his hand at the character recalls in some ways the one used by Joel Schumacher in his Batman (at least from a visual point of view).

A hypersaturated photograph with neon lights practically everywhere (even inside a church), which plays a lot with a sometimes playful and pulp side of the staging, nevertheless managing to never make the protagonist ridiculous but on the contrary, enhancing all the its distinctive features.

The director, who has in fact decided to focus on exaggeration on every front, features a more massive Frank Castle than ever determined to make indiscriminate massacres of criminals.

The same main villain of the film, Mosaico (renamed Puzzle in the Italian version), is a character absolutely over the top (as well as his crazy brother), capable of capturing attention on itself every time it appears on stage.

The work has no dead times, thanks to the continuous alternation (and intertwining) of the affairs of the Punisher with his nemesis, staging a product with a strong gore imprint that decides to push the accelerator on every useful occasion.

Also good idea do not re-propose the origins of the Punisher again, dedicating only a short period of time to the events that have marked Frank Castle's life forever, thanks to a successful flashback capable of intelligently explaining the character's past.

Despite the high dose of action present, the film still managed to focus a little also on the tormented psyche of the protagonist, contrasting his ruthlessness towards criminals with a high degree of humanity towards the weak and the innocent, as evidenced by his feelings of guilt about a tragic unforeseen (which marks him throughout the film) as well as in the moments in which he finds himself in talk about their family brutally exterminated by criminals.