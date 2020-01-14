"The public contempt for the figure of Valverde by his club is unqualified"

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Football Club Barcelona has officially informed Ernesto Valverde that he will not continue as coach of the Barça team. Quique Setién will be the coach who will catch the 'Txingurri' witness as coach of the first Barca team.

The usual members of the Sanhedrin of El Larguero They wanted to offer their point of view about the dismissal of the Extremaduran technician after knowing the transcendental news.

Jordi Martí. "It seems to me that in the dismissal of Valverde, Barça, at least, lost the forms and disrespected him. And in the end the dismissal is not understood as the team leader and after a good game against Atlético. in summer, which is perhaps debatable, we had to trust now. We wish the best to his successor who must face the difficult challenge of taking command halfway. "

Lluís Flaquer. "The moment chosen has not been the best. The forms used have left much to be desired. And they will end up signing a relay that was not the first option. Bartomeu's leadership skills have once again been surreal in the crisis that the club itself created. The reasons they did not find to dismiss Valverde after Rome or Anfield have been found by the Barça directive in Yeddah. It will cost Bartomeu a lot to justify everything in his appearance tomorrow. You can like Valverde more or less, but he always behaved like a club man. Now Barça has denied him, disrespecting him by airing his dismissal and the pools of his substitutes without having the decency to communicate beforehand the decision to the technical until now. The Barça crisis evidences, once again, the lack of direction of a president who continues to prioritize the blowouts by being unable to design and respect a road map. "

Marcos López. "Forms have lost Barça. Style has also lost Barça. A club that boasts values, a club that distinguishes itself, or at least distinguished itself, for doing things right. It is legitimate for Bartomeu's board of directors to understand that the Valverde cycle has been exhausted, although the moment and the scenario are surprising, just after completing one of their best matches and after falling eliminated from the Spanish Super Cup, which does not seem honest, loyal and dignified with the institution they represent It is the treatment they have given to Ernesto Valverde, whom they have converted during these three or four days, for less than 100 chaotic hours, into an absolutely weakened character who could not continue to lead the team. First contacting Xavi (he told them that no), second contacting Koeman (he told them no) and today even making them train. Barça has lost an excellent opportunity to show that they can do well on the bench, but lacked tact, and style and class ".

Antonio Romero. "It is the result of giving the club to the players and especially to Messi. From the beginning of the season they no longer wanted Valverde, he only maintained that Messi and the other important players wanted to have him, probably because they lived better with him , but the Directive since the defeat of Liverpool had totally lost confidence in him. Beyond looking for a new coach, the grotesque has been the way in which they have televised the dismissal of Valverde. It has been improper of an entity such as the Barcelona, ​​which has once again demonstrated that its board of directors is very far from the greatness and the titles that this team achieves, I insist that I believe that the important thing is not the dismissal, the serious thing has been the way in which they have televised the dismissal of a coach that the only thing he has done since he arrived in Barcelona is to be prudent, win titles and think more about the club than in himself. "

Anton Meana. "Valverde is not to blame for Barça's problems, but neither is the solution. His cycle ended in Liverpool and lengthening the situation has not benefited anyone. He will be remembered as a great coach and a great athlete who found a club where players send more than the club, and therefore also more than him. "

Miguel Martín Talavera. "Valverde's departure today was the only minimally dignified exit left for the embarrassing soap opera, who started with doubts to the continuity of the Txingurri in summer and ended with Correa's goal in Jeddah, which ended up triggering the casting of Bartomeu coaches The public disregard for the figure of Valverde by his club is unqualifiable.You can dismiss your coach if you have lost confidence in reversing a situation, in which the players do not believe either … but you are obliged, because of the greatness of the club you represent, to do it with class and with principles that have been missing since the starting gun.The telegraph story to the four winds of the tenant's search for the culé bench, demonstrates the clear degradation that He has taken over the Barça directive for a long time, Ernesto Valverde will have detractors and defenders, but surely no one can reproach him for his forms and his compartment at the head of the first team of Barça. Good luck for the new coach, whoever he is, he will need it. "

Pablo Pinto. "The dismissal of Valverde is the end to 'Mès que un club'. At least for this directive. The sporting decision being debatable, the forms are indefensible. The coach who leaves you 2 Leagues won and leader in the third deserved another final that find out from the BE what was going on in Doha. "

Mario Torrejón. "Not as expected and not for being sung for days, the news of the dismissal of Valverde is no longer surprising. So much fuss about a lost game? No, the reality is that Bartomeu's outrageous defense towards the figure of his trainer after the disasters of Rome and Liverpool, he had suffered brutal wear and tear, so please, let's not say that the Champions League does not mark the sporting policy of a club, let's say nothing more than what matters is the League Let's do an exercise in honesty Regularity is essential for continued success, of course, but what really gives you success is to win the best competition of all, which is the Champions League, that has been the true sporting tomb Valverde Honestly, regardless of the ways, with which I disagree, I fully understand the sporting doubts in the club and the final decision Valverde had to face the progress of Neymar and a team that was falling apart and started Zó by the foundations, by the defense, finishing with the little that remained of the famous style. He had to do a very concrete and complicated job, and he did it by winning two Leagues. Much merit. But without Champions and without style, this outcome was a matter of time … of little time. "

Jesus Gallego. "I think that Valverde was the story of an announced dismissal. When the team has had such serious disconnections as those in Rome or Liverpool, which I think has not yet overcome, what happened the other day in Cornellá and what it happened the other day with Atlético de Madrid … the dressing room has been a time when it has been seen without tools, and when the technician is pointed out a lot and they have no answers, they let a change happen. Barcelona in some way and they will look for him in Quique Setién. I also believe that Valverde is a victim of the Barcelona squad: that Luis Suárez, Griezmann and Messi are fixed in this team and it has cost him a lot to balance him. He has not been able to find the formula and that we are going to see if Quique Setién does it, that he will not have it easy ".

Julio Polished. "Unfair dismissal, wrong decision. The Barca leaders placed at the same height as those who make their decisions under the results. None of this would be happening if the goal of Luis Suarez voided by offside Arturo Vidal had risen to the branddor. The future of a coach and a project cannot depend on a goal or a concrete result. Valverde did not deserve such a simple analysis. All this without entering the improper forms of an entity such as Barca. The ridiculous journey of Abidal and Grau to Arabia to convince Xavi, contacts with other coaches before Xavi's refusal. The grotesque that catches and devours a president without a fixed course and without firm sports criteria. And to all this … what does Messi say? ",