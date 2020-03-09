The PSG-Dortmund will be held behind closed doors for the coronavirus

The round of 16 round of the Champions League between Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Borussia Dortmund, scheduled for Wednesday, will be played behind closed doors in application of the new security measures in France against the coronavirus.

The Police Prefecture of the French capital indicated in its Twitter account that the decision has been taken to comply with the slogans decided this Sunday by the Government Defense Council, which prohibited the concentrations of more than 1,000 people.

The PSG already saw its French league match against Strasbourg suspended, corresponding to day 28 and scheduled for this past Saturday, because of the coronavirus.

The Prefecture (Government delegation) of the department of the Lower Rhine then said in a statement that the expected presence of 26,000 spectators at the Meinau Stadium, of which many of them would arrive from the neighboring department of the Upper Rhine (one of the two most affected in the country), was "a factor likely to favor the spread of COVID-19".

The French Government is currently maintaining level 2 alert, although the passage to level 3, that of the epidemic throughout the country, is considered "inexorable."