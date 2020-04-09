Entertainment

The provocative Nami ninja cosplay bewitches ONE PIECE fans

April 9, 2020
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Share it:

Unlike other anime and manga, Eiichiro Oda has made sure to change outfits to his characters at each narrative arc of ONE PIECE. Sometimes these change even several times, giving us a rare glance. Much attention is always paid to Nami, among the most beautiful girls in the manga and most well liked by fans.

In Wanokuni we have seen Nami getting ready with a ninja outfit thanks to the power of Kin'emon. After the samurai has used her Devil Fruit, the female protagonist of ONE PIECE finds herself wearing a particularly provocative blue kimono and that Kin'emon helps to make sexy by making her wear it in a certain way.

That Nami came to life thanks to the Oni Wish cosplay. The cosplayer posted two photos on her Twitter account where we can admire her Nami Wanokuni version. In addition to the usual distinctive features of Nami, that is, long orange hair, the Log Pose and the tattoo on the right arm, the classic costume is transformed into the blue kimono with white flowers above and a beige obi that only partially covers his figure. The dress then ends with a small orange train on the left side.

READ:  Yes, you have seen "Gossip Girl"

As Nami's cosplayes flock online, the world of ONE PIECE goes on with chapter 976.

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.