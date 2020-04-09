The provocative Nami ninja cosplay bewitches ONE PIECE fans

Share it:

Unlike other anime and manga, Eiichiro Oda has made sure to change outfits to his characters at each narrative arc of ONE PIECE. Sometimes these change even several times, giving us a rare glance. Much attention is always paid to Nami, among the most beautiful girls in the manga and most well liked by fans.

In Wanokuni we have seen Nami getting ready with a ninja outfit thanks to the power of Kin'emon. After the samurai has used her Devil Fruit, the female protagonist of ONE PIECE finds herself wearing a particularly provocative blue kimono and that Kin'emon helps to make sexy by making her wear it in a certain way.

That Nami came to life thanks to the Oni Wish cosplay. The cosplayer posted two photos on her Twitter account where we can admire her Nami Wanokuni version. In addition to the usual distinctive features of Nami, that is, long orange hair, the Log Pose and the tattoo on the right arm, the classic costume is transformed into the blue kimono with white flowers above and a beige obi that only partially covers his figure. The dress then ends with a small orange train on the left side.

As Nami's cosplayes flock online, the world of ONE PIECE goes on with chapter 976.