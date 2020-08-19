The provocation of Bayern Munich to Barcelona within hours of playing the semifinals of the Champions League

Share it:

Bayern Munich humiliated FC Barcelona in the Champions League -REUTERS

In the preview of the semifinals against Lyon, Bayern Munich is still enjoying the crushing victory they played against FC Barcelona for the quarterfinals of the Champions League. The Bavarian club did so through its social networks, where pplaced an image with a detail that raised divided opinions from users.

"Tonight we go back to the red for the Olympic Lyon vs Bayern Munich", wrote the official account of the German team next to a photo in which you could see the clothing that the goalkeeper and the rest of the players will wear.

Fans immediately took notice of the hint that was thrown in that post as the only number that could be seen on the uniform was "8", for which everyone agreed that it was a mockery of the Catalan team for the bulky result that occurred at the Estádio da Luz.

"What a coincidence that in the photo, on the kits, the only number you see is 8", A user ironic about the shirt that appeared in the image, which belongs to the Spanish defender Javi Martínez.

“Look how laughing at a club that is in crisis so many times. When we have been good they have beaten us, but the opposite has also happened, hopefully we will score 9 when Bartomeu leaves ”, wrote a Barça fan, while another assured that "He who exalts himself will be humbled."

"Is it necessary to continue ridiculing them?" a third asked as a joke, while, on the same page, another joked: "Does the gray uniform wear the number 2?"

The 8-2 meant a before and after at FC Barcelona, ​​which after being eliminated from the Champions League publicly announced that there will be a “wide restructuring” in the first team, which already began with the dismissal of Quique Setién and the removal of Éric Abidal from the sports management.

Barcelona undergoes restructuring after the win – REUTERS

Today the Bayern by Hansi Flick, champion of the Bundesliga and the German Cup this course, is emerging as the favorite Because beyond the result obtained against the Blaugrana team, he also scored five goals against Chelsea and has not lost a single match since last December 7. Since then, he has garnered 27 victories and a draw, with 94 goals for and 22 against in all competitions.

The end of the Bavarian outfit Serge gnabry acknowledged that although his team starts as a favorite, "it will not" be an "easy" match and full concentration will be needed.

“In any case, it will not be an easy game. They beat Juventus and (Manchester) City. We are favorites, but we have to be careful we have to be focused from the first minute and play a good game like against Barcelona, ​​"he said at a press conference.

