The provisional title of Spider-Man 3 is another reference to Seinfeld

We know virtually nothing about the direction in which it will go Spider-man 3 after what happened in Spider-Man: Away from home and without having yet seen anything from Phase 4 of UCM. But thanks to the provisional name of the film if we know that one of the traditions of the saga is still standing.

Production Weekly has revealed that filming will take place under the codename Serenity Now, one of the recurring phrases used by the characters in the Seinfeld comedy to calm down in times of tension.

At the time of filming Spider-Man: Homecoming the production team chose the name Summer of George as a provisional title and was a reference to the series cited. For the second film of Tom Holland alone they used Fall of George, which ceased to be a direct reference but married the previous name.

Comicbook recalls that in 2017 co-producer Eric Hauserman Carroll told how they started with this. "About that time in Los Angeles there was a channel that broadcasts Seinfeld refills from 10 to 11 at night and one day we sat down to talk about Seinfeld, so when we had to choose a name "Summer of George" it was one of the suggestions and made us laugh at the beast".

We know that in the new Sony movies in the Spider-Man universe (such as Morbius and Venom) there are references to Spider-Man's disgrace after Misterios revealed his identity and accused him of being a murderer. We understand that whatever happens in the previous films of Phase 4 of the UCM, the good Peter Parker will depart from that point and will have to do everything possible not to succumb and clear his name.