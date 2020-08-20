The Proud family lands on Disney + and is increasingly current

Share it:

Millennials who grew up on bread and Disney Channel, during their zapping sessions at an early age will have come across, at least once, the The Proud family. Whether they know its initials and characters by heart or vaguely remember its existence, anyone who hung out on the Mickey Mouse channel in the early 2000s will have seen Penny, Oscar, Trudy and the others pass on their screen at least once. On air since 2001 in the USA and since 2003 in Italy, for a total of two seasons and fifty-two episodes, The Proud family is one of the nostalgic Disney + releases for August. Almost twenty years after its debut, how has the series aged? What do you feel about the same product in the transition from childhood to adulthood? Let's find out together.

The Proud family in brief

The plot of the series revolves, needless to say, around the days of the Proud family. Its components are Penny Proud, the protagonist, a teenage high school student; his parents Trudy and Oscar, respectively a veterinarian and an entrepreneur famous for his "Proud Snacks"; his younger brothers, the twins BeBe and CeCe, and the caustic grandmother Suga Mama, mother of Oscar. In the daily life of the Prouds there are also the friends of Penny, Dijonay, Zoey and Sticky, and the Boulevardez family, made up of the parents Felix and Sunset and their daughter LaCienega, the latter neighbors and enemy-friends of the Prouds.

The structure is that of the classic children's series designed to be enjoyed even discontinuously based on the television schedule, with self-contained episodes of twenty-five minutes each, each with their own plot. Being Penny a high school student she is obviously central the theme of adolescence, declined in various ways. From the first boyfriends to gossip, from friendships to quarrels, from the relationship with parents to the value of the family; at the end of each episode Penny always learns something new. All, of course, seasoned with the Disney Channel touch, made up of gags, exaggerated and funny situations and jokes.

The Proud family yesterday and today

With Disney + welcoming in its catalog all the episodes of the series that populated the now closed Disney Channel, the temptation to go back to being a child for a moment is irresistible. It goes without saying that, with twenty more years of experience on his shoulders, the second vision of The Proud family it is a totally different experience than the first although, for example, the theme song is exactly as we remembered it – impossible not to hum it while moving to the rhythm. Disney + even offers the option to skip it; crazy things.

Also because with a broader musical culture than that of your seven years you can understand that the voices you hear are particularly familiar: the acronym of The Proud family it is in fact sung by none other than Destiny's Child, with the collaboration of Solange Knowles. The whole series is, if you look closely, a hymn to the pop culture of the 2000s – and beyond. The soundtrack, as a quick internet search can confirm, consists of songs by artists such as Alicia Keys, Aretha Franklin and The O'Jays; and famous people like Cicely Tyson, Mo'Nique, Shaun Robinson, and Mos Def make vocal or even animated cameos, playing themselves. The particularity? These are mainly people of color.

A decidedly inclusive representation

In the eyes of an adult it immediately catches the eye how The Proud family were a particularly advanced series for the times when it saw the light; and perhaps even ahead for the very modern 2020. Starting from the premises: the protagonist is an African American family, with African American friends (only one of Penny's friends is of Caucasian ethnicity) and Hispanic neighbors. In the Proud family, among other things, it is women who pull the strings. In conclusion, a lesson on how to represent ethnic minorities and gender equality on the small screen.

The fifty-two episodes that make up the series, as already mentioned, are life lessons for the protagonist Penny Proud. And yes, as already mentioned, we are talking about adolescence, boys and jealousies. But there is also talk of toxic masculinity, of body positivity, of the value of money, of female empowerment and of equal opportunities for men and women. All "hot" topics of 2020, which The Proud family he manages to dissect and make accessible even to children, with a naturalness that is not at all obvious even today; let alone twenty years ago.

To move with the times

Yup, The Proud family is a series that has its years and it shows. From the clearly dated graphics sector, to the occasional exasperation of stereotypes which, even if done for a good purpose, risks compromising good intentions – as in the episode "Culture Shock", in which xenophobia towards a Pakistani family is brought to extreme to allow Penny to criticize her and to condemn those who point the finger at the "different".

In spite of everything, The Proud family passes the test of time with flying colors; it's a show that we needed in 2001, and that is even more necessary today. A series that leaves the children of that time with an awareness: at seven you wanted to be Penny Proud, while today you feel more like Suga Mama and to his pungent and disillusioned attitude towards the whole world.