The protagonists tell us about their characters

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

'Birds of prey (and the fabulous emancipation of Harley Quinn)' will hit theaters this Friday. There are many who want to see Harley and his minions in action. Harley Quinn is accompanied in his solo adventure of Renée Montoya, Black Canary and Hunter, all of them will try to save Cassandra Cain from the clutches of Roman Sionis, the villain of history.





Margot Robbie returns as Harley Quinn accompanied by Jurnee Smollet-Bell, who plays Black Canary, Mary Elizabeth Winstead gives life to Huntress Y Ella Jay Basco She becomes little Cassandra. With them we had the opportunity to speak and they told us about their characters, which they undoubtedly impose and much. What would they do if they were crossed? Everyone is clear, better not get into trouble with Birds of Prey. The answer you have in the video above this news.

After meeting her in 'Suicide Squad', Harley Quinn resumed his life without Joker by his side. They are no longer together and now the antiheroine is embarking on new paths in her new single life. Now he must protect a girl, Cassandra Cain and a super villain from Gotham, Black Mask. For this, he will join forces with three other heroines: Black Canary, Cazadora and Renée Montoya will fight to face this new threat. How will they manage?

The answer comes Friday February 7th Finally to theaters.