The protagonists of the Sky-HBO series are shown in the character posters

August 14, 2020
Esther
2 Min Read
After seeing the first trailer of We Are Who We Are, a new production of Sky and HBO on which he worked as a screenwriter and director also Luca Guadagnino, we point out the first character posters that allow us to learn more about the protagonists of the show.

The director of films such as "Call me by your name" is "Suspiria"together with the Freemantle group produced a series that will tell us about the life of Fraser, a shy and introverted fourteen year old boy played by Jack Dylan Grazer, who moves with his family from the United States to a military base in Veneto. There he will meet Caitlin, a girl with the face of Jordan Kristine Seamon, who has been living in Italy for years and with a completely different character from that of Fraser. During the episodes of the first season we will see the growth of the two characters, who will have to face the difficulty of living in a new place, in addition to the typical adolescent problems. At the bottom of the news you can find the posters that allow us to take a first look at the various characters we will meet in the series, among them we point out the presence of Chloë Sevigny, as well as Alice Braga, Tom Mercier and many others.

As you have been able to read in our news on the release date of We Are Who We Are, the series will be available starting from next 9 October, in Italy the episodes will be broadcast on Sky Atlantic and NOW TV.

