The protagonists of 'For 13 reasons' say goodbye to the series

December 27, 2019
Maria Rivera
3 Min Read
Every series has an end, although it is hard for us to accept it. When we get hooked to a fiction to the bone, we fall in love with the story and its characters, so much so that sometimes, when it's time to say goodbye, we feel existential empty. Sounds excessive, but it's the reality. When I had to say goodbye to Walter White – star of 'Breaking Bad' – I had withdrawal symptoms, not in vain I spent many hours in front of the TV and discovering that I would not have more doses caused me enough anxiety. Maybe it happened to you with 'Game of Thrones' or with another production. Luckily, we can always see them again, although it will never be the same as the first time.

If you are a fan of 'For 13 reasons' and you refuse to finish it, it's time for you to prepare because the actors of the series have already launched their farewell after the end of the recording of the fourth season. Some of the cast members have recorded in the social networks the gratitude and opportunity it has taken for their careers to participate in one of Netflix's most controversial series. We warn you that you run the risk of getting excited.

So were the farewell messages that the protagonists of 'For 13 reasons' have released after finishing the recording of the fourth season of the Netflix series

'For 13 reasons' ends in the fourth season and its protagonists have taken advantage of the final recording to send messages to their fans. Dylan Minnette

Farewell to 'For 13 reasons'

Twitter

"We officially finished 'For 13 reasons' last night. It has been four years since this show changed my life; an era, a chapter I will not forget. I am very grateful to everyone involved and excited that everyone sees the final season next year, it's exciting!

Christian Navarro wanted to dedicate a much more extensive letter, through his Instagram, which highlights his farewell to Tony Padilla, his "hero", as he defines it. A character who has taught him a lot about "having courage under pressure, grace in the face of hate, discrimination, what it means to be a good friend. He has given me the honor of representing people who may feel unknown, unwanted or loved. … Bringing this character to life has made me a better man … "These are some of the things that the actor highlights and to which Katherine Langford responded with many hearts.

Nor can you miss Ross Butler's tear speech and that you can also see in his IG account. "The first thing I want to say is thanks for these four years of support. You have made this process incredible and all the fans who came up and told us their stories, how they opened up to their families and friends, that has meant a lot to We think I speak for all of us who make up the cast when I say: that's why we do this, "said the actor who brings Zach to life.

Season 4 of 'For 13 reasons' will arrive this year to Netflix. Ready to say 'by' too?

