The protagonists of Dragon Ball Super become samurai: the beautiful creations of Caspersz

We’ve seen the Dragon Ball characters grow up and then move on to Dragon Ball Super. But we have always seen them as fighters ready to give them a good reason with their bare hands, or at most with some energy waves or the other hundreds of techniques from the world of Dragon Ball.

But there are those who want to mix the world of Dragon Ball, focused on martial arts, with the now legendary figure of the samurai. Japanese warriors of yesteryear are often remembered for their katana arts and high degree of honor. Artist Jackson Caspersz decided to try mix these warriors with the main characters of Dragon Ball Super.

Below we have proposed four images created by this illustrator, focused on the characters of Broly, Trunks, Gohan, Vegeta e Goku. Trunks and Gohan are clearly inspired by their versions of Dragon Ball Z, mainly the Cell arc. Goku, Vegeta and Broly instead are more to the recent events of Dragon Ball Super, in particular to the feature film where the legendary super saiyan has been re-inserted .

But at the center of attention are also the armor they wear along with the aura of these five Saiyans. Who is it that you like the most among the characters presented here?