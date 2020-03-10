The protagonists of Black Clover still in crisis: another character is dying

Share it:

Black Clover has just recently started a new narrative arc, following that of the assault on the capital of the elves. Secured his kingdom from internal threats, Asta and his crew must now deal with potential external attacks which could cause the destruction of Clover's kingdom.

In this sense, however, threats have come earlier than expected: Yuno has almost lost his life in his clash with Zenon, while now the Black Bull has to face another member of the Dark Triad. From the last chapter of Black Clover, the protagonist and some of his companions have in fact faced Dante of the Kingdom of Swords and his magic of gravity.

Unfortunately for the protagonists of Black Clover, Dante's strength is overflowing and furthermore increased by the power of the demon who possesses it. Given this strength, Dante decided to play with his opponents in such a way as to witness a complete awakening of the anger and evil inherent in the auction. To do this he decided to kill one by one the members of the Black Bull who had dared to challenge him there and the first attack occurred with a huge sword hits Gauche.

The black bull boy then finds his torso with a huge wound and begins to logically spit blood. The injury is probably fatal and it is unclear whether the character has a chance to recover. This forced Asta to go wild, with the almost complete awakening of the demon that dwells in his body.