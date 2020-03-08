The protagonists get excited on Twitter

Share it:

'100'already has an expiration date, and the nerves begin to be noticed between the cast. The CW series will come to an end in its seventh season, which opens in the United States on next May 20, with one last chance to solve the great unknowns left by the intense end of the sixth season and give a satisfactory closure to a story that has been broadcasting since 2014. The odyssey has reached its final stretch to sadness not only of very devoted fans but also of some young actors and actresses who have grown up as professionals under this adolescent science fiction dystopia. That is why it is normal that, one day before filming, they wanted to share some emotional messages in their personal Twitter accounts.

The creator of the series has started, Jason Rothenberg:

"The first shooting day of the END OF THE SERIES starts tomorrow. Episode 100 and my first as director. I am so grateful to so many people for so many things, but especially YOU, the fans of the series. While our team of stars takes me to the finish line, we know that you take us all #Thanks"

Soon he was followed by cast members as important as Bob morley, who plays Bellamy Blake:

"When something comes to an end, it can be difficult to see the meaning clearly. Why, the message, the lesson? At this time I can only look back and thank you for the trip. Bruised and somehow wiser as a human being. I'm thankful".

His sister in fiction, Marie Avgeropoulos, he added:

"My first day of filming of episode number 100 of 'The 100'. I feel very excited. Octavia will always be part of me in some way. An infinite thanks to all who have given me the opportunity to tell their story, to the cast and team".

More concise was Richard Harmon, who plays the elusive John Murphy:

"May 20, we started arriving at your homes one last time".

Finally, one of the latest additions to the series, Lola Flanery, has not wanted to stay without sending her early farewell message to 'The 100':

"Tomorrow is the first day of filming of the LAST episode of 'The 100' and I'm not well … But it made me think about my first day".