the protagonists end up in a dystopian world in the season finale

After the crossover episode of Legends of Tomorrow, we report the official synopsis of the season finale of the series focused on the characters of the DC comics and produced by the television broadcaster The CW.

It will be called "Swan Thong"and will conclude the events of the fifth season of the show, here is the plot that shared the network: "Still under the control of the three sisters of Fate, the Legends are found in a dystopian world similar to that of 1984, in which mysterious forces are at work. The Legends will have to convince the population to trust them and fight for their rights, but their opponents make the situation even more complicated by reviving other souls in Hell."In the episode, directed by Kevin Mock and written by Keto Shimizu and Morgan Faust, the characters played by Caity Lotz, Jes Macallan, Dominic Purcell, Nick Zano, Tala Ashe, Maisie Richardson-Sellers, Olivia Swann and Matt Ryan will be present.

The episode will air in America on next June 2nd, waiting for the promo of the episode we leave you with the first news of the sixth season of Legends of Tomorrow. The first episode of the season will make its debut in Italy tonight, available for viewing on Premium Action and which will show us the conclusion of Crisis on the Infinite Lands.