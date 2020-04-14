The protagonist of the memes of the moment: "My favorite is Messi and I like Bartomeu"

If you haven't received any memes from them yet, you may be somewhat disconnected from the networks. These casket carriers They are surely the most used to make memes right now and one of them, Benjaminhas passed through the What do you play! from SER Catalunya.

"Me preferred player is MessiI love it … I like the way he plays and the goals he scores, and he is also not selfish, that is very important (…) I love soccer and I love to play, it is one of my hobbies. I am a Barça fan, I like it a lot, but above all I am a fan of Messi, he is a huge player. He is the leader and we have to thank him, without him Barça would not be what it is. Having Messi, Barça have won many titles that without him they would not have won and it would not have improved as it has in recent years, "said Benjamin.

Your work is casket carrier, a very common job in Ghana and he and his colleagues try to do it with joy: "My opinion is that we should celebrate death. Why? Well, when a person leaves us we have to remember what he has done in his life. You know what this person He has provided, you know what done for you. Somehow you have to thank him that in part you are as you are thanks to that person. So I think we should celebrate death more than the birth of a person. So we dance. I hate that people cry when I do my job, it makes me very sad … We Dance because we want people to realize that we don't have to cry with death, we must feel happy for that person. "

About Bartomeu, he pointed out: "I like Bartomeu and I would like to meet him, he is a good president. I think he has contributed to making Barça a great team, dominator of La Liga and other competitions. I think he is a good president, I really think so. He has made Barça great over other teams. "

"I I feel very good. I am famous worldwide! People use my videos to make memes, they call me to congratulate me and that makes me feel great. It is a great privilege that people can see me on social networks. Many people call me and say they are my fans, my number one fans and I feel good, "he concluded.