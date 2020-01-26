The protagonist of Morbius, Jared Leto, shares his phone number to fans

Share it:

Jared Leto is a very multi-faceted actor. After entering the univiers of the villains of DC in his role as Joker in Suicide Squad, he has surprised with his entry into the Marvel Cinematic Universe thanks to Morbius. The premiere of the first trailer of this film by Sony caused a stir among Leto fans, and now, the actor surprises us with a most peculiar message.

Jared Leto has posted on his Instagram profile a video in which he invites his fans to send him messages. The actor provides "his phone number", something that many of his fans have taken as a joke, while others want to find out what this is all about.

"Hello everyone, it's your old friend Jared Leto. I've been thinking about things. I miss you. We've known each other for a long time and I should probably give you my phone number," the actor begins. "It's been a while, I'd love to hear from you. Send me a message, tell me if you miss me. How are you doing? I'll touch you back. The number is 213.335.2223. We love you, take care. Goodbye."

An exciting scene, shown in the Morbius trailer, between Leto and Michael Keaton He has invited fans to think that this movie is a bridge between Sony and UCM. Morbius and Spider-Man Homecoming both belong to Sony, but we already know that the arachnid superhero will stay at UCM.

Morbius stars Jared Leto as the main character, Matt Smith, Adria Arjona, Jared Harris, Tyrese Gibson and Al Madrigal. Marvel's vampire adventures will hit theaters next day July 31 of this year.