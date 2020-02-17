The Prosecutor's Office complains for the third time against Xabi Alonso for alleged tax fraud

The Economic Crimes section of the Madrid Prosecutor's Office has filed a third complaint against the former soccer player Xabi Alonso Olano for the commission of a tax offense during the year 2014 amounting to 840,017 euros.

Also, the complaint is also directed against the tax advisor Iván Zaldúa Azkuenaga and against Ignasi Maestre Casanovas. The new complaint has its origin in the report-complaint from the Delegation in Madrid of the State Agency of Tax Administration (AEAT) dated December 13, 2019.

According to said report, on August 1, 2009 Xabier Alonso signed a contract for which "apparently" yielded the exploitation of his image rights to the company Kardzali, with domicile in Madeira, an entity that enjoyed tax exemption on the island until 2012 because it had been constituted before 2001.