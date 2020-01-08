The prophecies of ONE PIECE are back: Ancestral Weapons always cause concern

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Readers of Monkey D. Luffy's adventures have long known about the existence of Ancestral Weapons. Destructive means, around them several elements of the plot have developed several times, such as Alabasta and the Isle of Men Fish. Now, in Roger 's flashback told in ONE PIECE, return together with a prophecy.

During the journey of Oden discovering the world, the samurai joined Roger on the journey to the mysterious island on which no one has ever set foot. Among the various destinations touched by Oro Jackson is the Isle of Fish Men, the theater of several fights between Luffy and Hody Jones years later. Here the crew immediately comes into contact with Neptune, recently elected king, who reproaches them convinced that they will cause the prophesied disaster.

Roger may not be the culprit, but thanks to this little event it turns out that little Shirley, just three years old, is already having premonitions about the future. Here he will reveal that the king will have a mermaid daughter, but that this siren will also be the Ancestral Weapon Poseidon. Roger will largely ignore everything that happens on the island being interested only in the Road Poignee Griffe which is in the forest, but all this will be found years later when Luffy sets foot on the island that marks half of the Major Route of ONE PIECE.

Oden Kozuki will continue his journey with Roger even after chapter 967 of ONE PIECE until he also observes his last moments or now he will finally return to Wanokuni?