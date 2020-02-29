The promo of episode 146 of Boruto shows us an escape attempt

Share it:

After Boruto's latest twist, which aired during the previous episode, fans are eager to find out how the series' story will continue. So let's see the promo of episode 146 of the opera sequel to the Masashi Kishimoto manga.

The Twitter account @ Abdul_S17 shared a short video on the famous social platform that shows us what will happen in the next episode of the animation show. You can see the video at the bottom of the news, so we find out that it will be titled "Executing The Prison Break"aired on March 1st. We will see in the episode Boruto, Mitsuki and Sarada look for a way to escape from the prison of Hozuki Castle, after looking for information on the mysterious organization of the Mujina Bandits. Furthermore, their goal will be complicated by the fact of having to block the transfer of Kokuri, directed to another prison where there are numerous Mujina ninjas.

Despite not having received the Sarada signal which indicated his success in his mission, Boruto and Mitsuki blindly trust their partner, thus starting the operation to make Kokuri escape from prison.

Fans appreciated the latest episodes of Boruto: to convince the many fans of the world born from the mind of Musashi Kishimoto, it was the technical sector and in particular the fluidity of movements in the numerous fights present in the opera.