The Promised Neverland: unveiled the release period of the new one-shot

The conclusion of The Promised Neverland took place two months ago, and recently Weekly Shonen Jump confirmed the return of the manga with a special chapter. The one-shot, made by Shirai and Demizu and consisting of 19 pages, will be published at The Promised Neverland Special Exhibition in Roppongi Hills, Tokyo, between 11 December 2020 and 11 January 2021.

At the moment no details have been revealed about the special chapter, which it should be set immediately after the conclusion of the work. The Shueisha weekly has confirmed that the release of the one-shot will be accompanied by a series of unpublished artwork dedicated to the protagonists of the series. Some of these were shown in the latest issue of the magazine.

Kaiu Shirai and Posuka Demizu have concluded their work on The Promised Neverland after four years of serialization and with twenty published volumes. Immediately after the distribution of the final chapter, the duo is back on Weekly Shonen Jump with a short unreleased, titled Shinrei Sashinshi Kono Saburou.

What do you think of it? Will you recover this one-shot? Please let us know by leaving a comment in the box below! Meanwhile, we take the opportunity to remind you that the first 16 volumes of the adventure have arrived in Italy thanks to J-Pop Manga, and that the release date of the seventeenth is set for next 9 September.