The Promised Neverland tops Twitter trends, fans excited for the finale

It is never easy to get away from a manga that conquers you. Sooner or later, however, the moment of goodbyes must come for everyone and at that point emotions take over. This is what happened to fans of The Promised Neverland, manga by Kaiu Shirai and Posuka Demizu which ended today 15 June 2020 on Weekly Shonen Jump.
The last chapter of The Promised Neverland was 181, also available in English and Spanish on MangaPlus. By now the end had been in the air for a while and was confirmed a few weeks ago by the magazine itself. Now that Emma's story has really come to an end, after so many vicissitudes, unexpected events, deaths and difficult choices, fans must resign yourself to saying goodbye to her and all the other children of Grace Field.
Inevitably, given the popularity gained over the four years of publication, the The Promised Neverland finale is trending on Twitter with different hashtags. Fans wanted to thank the two mangakas who brought this beautiful story to Weekly Shonen Jump and many revealed that having been moved while reading the pages of the last chapter. How did you get the end of Emma's story? Below you can find fan tweets with some pictures, while you can discuss your final opinion of the work in the review of The Promised Neverland.
THANK YOU, THE PROMISED NEVERLAND !!
I felt like the last chapter could've been more but I will be satisfied with what we are given.
Once again, thank you so much to Posuka and Shirai-sensei !! pic.twitter.com/aHNs0sIrh0
– 『THANK YOU TPN 🦉』 (@ 22194N) June 14, 2020
I wish the last chapter of The Promised Neverland was 54 pages cause that was too short lol.
It was a nice little ending and even though I’ve hated on it a lot, I’m still going to miss it. Didn’t end up as the manga I thought or wanted to be (comparing with the first arc) and pic.twitter.com/qUHOP2gNSi
– AG (@YourAnimeGuy) June 14, 2020
the last chapter of the promised neverland got me crying so hard. 181 of tpn is so unfair c'mon why can't they be happy? Emma went through shitty times for years .. doing her best for her family. jeez is too much to ask for a moment of peace ??? pic.twitter.com/79hZOoFMvS
– mikayuu canon | seraph mika | (@Hyakuyastan) June 14, 2020
the promised neverland … bby i will always love you 3 pic.twitter.com/IqdinzFuWv
– aley // 📌 PINNED !! (@Chiracult) June 14, 2020
The promised Neverland ended: ((but glad they got reunited 😭😭 norman crying was hard to see ngl and ray looks so good ah my mf kids finally going to be happy pic.twitter.com/z62tGVThbO
– mi (@shoutobabie) June 14, 2020
Kaiu Shirai and @DemizuPosuka's The Promised Neverland was a fantastic. I was fairly new to @shonenjump when they still had the weekly magazine. This was one of my first manga's I was able to read when it started and follow until today's end. Great series! Thank u for this story pic.twitter.com/6KFMGwNTis
– Kevin (@failuretothink) June 14, 2020
I'm crying reading the last chapter of the Promised Neverland 😭😭 aaa my heart so fragile aaaaaaaaaaa
– Mammochi + Ace ❤️ (@dayahpathi) June 14, 2020
I liked the Promised Neverland's climax, but it's epilogue was a little … eh
overall, a pretty decent comic
– 鬼 丸 XLR (@onimaruxlr) June 14, 2020
Add Comment