Entertainment

The Promised Neverland tops Twitter trends, fans excited for the finale

June 15, 2020
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
3 Min Read
Share it:

It is never easy to get away from a manga that conquers you. Sooner or later, however, the moment of goodbyes must come for everyone and at that point emotions take over. This is what happened to fans of The Promised Neverland, manga by Kaiu Shirai and Posuka Demizu which ended today 15 June 2020 on Weekly Shonen Jump.

The last chapter of The Promised Neverland was 181, also available in English and Spanish on MangaPlus. By now the end had been in the air for a while and was confirmed a few weeks ago by the magazine itself. Now that Emma's story has really come to an end, after so many vicissitudes, unexpected events, deaths and difficult choices, fans must resign yourself to saying goodbye to her and all the other children of Grace Field.

Inevitably, given the popularity gained over the four years of publication, the The Promised Neverland finale is trending on Twitter with different hashtags. Fans wanted to thank the two mangakas who brought this beautiful story to Weekly Shonen Jump and many revealed that having been moved while reading the pages of the last chapter. How did you get the end of Emma's story? Below you can find fan tweets with some pictures, while you can discuss your final opinion of the work in the review of The Promised Neverland.

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.