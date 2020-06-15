The Promised Neverland tops Twitter trends, fans excited for the finale

Share it:

It is never easy to get away from a manga that conquers you. Sooner or later, however, the moment of goodbyes must come for everyone and at that point emotions take over. This is what happened to fans of The Promised Neverland, manga by Kaiu Shirai and Posuka Demizu which ended today 15 June 2020 on Weekly Shonen Jump.

The last chapter of The Promised Neverland was 181, also available in English and Spanish on MangaPlus. By now the end had been in the air for a while and was confirmed a few weeks ago by the magazine itself. Now that Emma's story has really come to an end, after so many vicissitudes, unexpected events, deaths and difficult choices, fans must resign yourself to saying goodbye to her and all the other children of Grace Field.

Inevitably, given the popularity gained over the four years of publication, the The Promised Neverland finale is trending on Twitter with different hashtags. Fans wanted to thank the two mangakas who brought this beautiful story to Weekly Shonen Jump and many revealed that having been moved while reading the pages of the last chapter. How did you get the end of Emma's story? Below you can find fan tweets with some pictures, while you can discuss your final opinion of the work in the review of The Promised Neverland.