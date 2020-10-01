The Promised Neverland: the new one-shot will be free, the release date revealed

The new chapter of The Promised Neverland arrives soon, very soon indeed. A few moments ago, the official Twitter profile of Shonen Jump confirmed the exact date on which the one-shot will be available, also stating that on the same day readers will also be able to get their hands on the special Demon Slayer chapter.

As for The Promised Neverland, it is practically official that the new chapter of the manga by Kaiu Shirai and Demizu Posuka it will be centered around the Minerva code. The one-shot will consist of just 16 pages, one of which in color, and will debut Sunday 4 October at 18:00 gratuitamente su Manga Plus.

A few months ago, the author had previously announced that during the “The Promised Neverland Special Exhibition“An unpublished chapter consisting of 19 pages would be scheduled for next December. At the moment it is not yet clear whether these are two completely different one-shots or if the release date of the first has simply been brought forward.

Demon Slayer instead will return with a spin-off on Rengoku, co-star of the new anime film due out in two weeks. The spin-off will consist of three chapters: the first will arrive on Sunday 4 October at 18:00 on MangaPlus, while the other two will be published in subsequent issues of Weekly Shonen Jump, arriving on 11 and 18 October 2020.