The Promised Neverland: the new artbook shows the initial design of Emma, ​​Norman and Ray!

The Twitter profile of The Promised Neverland recently showed fans some pages extracted from the new official artbook of the series, soon to be released in Japan along with many other themed products. The images show the first sketches made by the two authors, unveiling what should have been the initial design of Emma, ​​Norman and Ray.

Below you can take a look at the first concept art, reworked over and over again until you reach the final result. The character who seems to have undergone the most important change is Emma, portrayed in the final version with decidedly more vibrant colors and with a completely different haircut. Norman and Ray, on the other hand, do not present significant changes, reflecting the excellent work done by the designer Posuka Demizu.

The Promised Neverland manga ended a few months ago, but the franchise will continue to expand until late 2021 thanks to the arrival of a live action produced by Amazon and the second season of the anime series. Part of the credit for this extraordinary success undoubtedly goes to the designer, who managed to give life to the world and the characters created by the talented Kaiu Shirai.

What do you think of it? Which Emma’s favorite design, old or new? Let us know yours by leaving a comment in the box below!