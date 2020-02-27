The Promised Neverland: the interpreters of Isabella and Krone revealed in the live-action

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The first part of the filming of the live-action feature film by The Promised Neverland has officially ended, with a release period scheduled for the 2020 winter season. To break the wait by watching the film, the production has released further details on the cast, revealing the actors who will play two key characters.

The actress Keiko Kitagawa (visible on the right of the image below) who in his career has already worked with important brands such as Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon and Paradise Kiss, will play Isabella, the "mother" who regulates the lives of children in the orphanage.

To play Kroneinstead, the assistant who will support Isabella in the first chapters of the work, will be Naomi Watanabe – known for playing Kanna Suzuki in KANNAsa-n !. Kitagawa, who read the manga, commented positively on the work, considering it interesting and capable of involving her in the world created by the authors.

However, she found some difficulty deciphering Isabella's character, in understanding how to best interpret it:

"Any actor is aware of the difficulty of adapting a manga. I firmly believe that preserving the worldbuilding of the work, with the same quality, would have been impossible. In the end, director Hirakawa decided not to change Isabella's age nor the characteristic traits of his character ".

As for Watanabe, the actress revealed that she had dealt with her character by consulting with the director continuously. He also added: "The children have become decidedly shy because of the figure of Krone. I want to be an obstacle for them, together with Isabella".

We remind you that the feature film will be broadcast in Japan next December 18th.

Meanwhile, the key visual of the second season of the anime of Promised Neverland is available, which will arrive in 2020.