The Promised Neverland: the greeting of the mangakas and the other authors of Weekly Shonen Jump

Today we'll officially say goodbye to The Promised Neverland. The Weekly Shonen Jump manga will come to an end with chapter 181 which will be published on MangaPlus in English and Spanish today on Sunday 14 June at 18:00. It was a long serialization, which lasted almost four years, that of the manga.

It seems to be yesterday when the first chapter of The Promised Neverland was released in July 2016. In the comments section of the authors, Demizu Posuka told fans that that day would be remembered for a long time. Four years later we can confirm that the enormous success of the manga and the attached anime was thus given.

Also in the pages of Weekly Shonen Jump, the two authors have left a comment for the end. "Thanks for these fantastic four years! Now I am very sleepy. Tomorrow I will sleep all day." and the comment by Demizu Posuka, the designer. "Thank you so much for the past four years! Don't miss out on any future adaptations and upcoming projects!" it is instead the comment by Kaiu Shirai, the screenwriter.

But The Promised Neverland was a work that also caught the magazine's colleagues and that's why other mangakas hailed the show. Six mangakas have left comments:

Eiichiro Oda of ONE PIECE congratulates and thanks Shirai and Demizu for their work, saying that they enjoyed their "true form" known at Shueisha's New Year Festival;

congratulates and thanks Shirai and Demizu for their work, saying that they enjoyed their "true form" known at Shueisha's New Year Festival; Kohei Horikoshi of My Hero Academia congratulates them on their work and says they are amazed by the ending.

congratulates them on their work and says they are amazed by the ending. Haruichi Furudate of Haikyu !! congratulates both of them on their work and asks him to eat properly.

Time Paradox Ghostwriter designer Tsunehiro Date also thanks for the work done over the past four years and hopes to talk to them about manga again in the future.

Akutami Gege, Jujutsu Kaisen's mangaka, congratulates him on finishing the series.

Taishi Tsutsui, We Never Learn mangaka, thanks them for their work and says he is moved by The Promised Neverland.

So there have been many tributes from Weekly Shonen Jump. Many special projects will arrive for The Promised Neverland that will still leave the franchise in good hands.