The Promised Neverland: The Films of Memories will be the 4th light novel, out in December

A few months after the release of the third light novel of The Promised Neverland, the official Twitter profile of the series revealed that the story of Emma, ​​Norman and Ray is not over yet, as a fourth and (presumably) last collection is on the way next December 4th. The new work, written by Nanao, will be titled The Films of Memories.

The first light novel of The Promised Neverland, entitled A letter from Norman, saw the light in June 2018, while the second, The song of Mother’s memory, a few months later, in January 2019. The third collection, Comrades in arms, was published last October 2nd, and on December 4th the circle will close with The Films of Memories. This latest short novel will include the stories told in the anime’s first season DVD edition booklet, as well as an original short story.

We remind you that The Promised Neverland manga has now ended several months ago, and that creators Kaiu Shirai and Demizu Posuka have recently deepened the story with a new one-shot. Next January, net of delays, the series will return with a second season of the anime.

