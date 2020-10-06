The Promised Neverland: The extra chapter will reveal a dark secret hidden by Ray

The Promised Neverland has quickly won the hearts of readers and although the work has now come to an end, fans will still have it for quite a while. In fact, in addition to the awaited new animated season, a “one-shot” chapter will soon arrive.

The extra chapter of The Promised Neverland is focused on the story of Ray, particularly about his early days at the orphanage and the dark secrets he learned about. Alongside Emma and Norman, the young boy is one of the main protagonists of the main series and this spin-off will shed some light on his past.

Well before Emma and Norman realized it, Ray was already aware that children who had the worst results on tests were used as food for monsters. Initially labeled as Mommy’s informant, the young boy had actually set himself the goal of saving at least his two friends and in this extra chapter we will uncover his plan.

The spin-off manga will explore the psyche of the character, showing how despite being simply a child he was able to react to a situation much bigger than him. Once again, The Promised Neverland will highlight the true values ​​of friendship. The new one shot of The Promised Neverland is available for free.