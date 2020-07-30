Entertainment

The Promised Neverland: the authors return to Weekly Shonen Jump with a one-shot

July 30, 2020
Maria Rivera
About a month ago, or a little more, it ended The Promised Neverland, one of the most promising manga of the latest generation of Weekly Shonen Jump that has got to be talked about, both for good and for bad. Without even time to take a well-deserved rest, the two authors are already about to return with a new project.

While not all fans were thrilled with the Promised Neverland finale, Kaiu Shirai is Posuka Demizu they managed to prove that they were able to come up with a promising story, proof of a first saga that was nothing short of surprising. However, Emma's adventures ended last June, allowing enough time for the duo to come up with a new work.

The first spoilers of the new issue of the magazine, in fact, herald the arrival of a one-shot manga by Shirai and Demizu, the same that you can admire in a first preview at the bottom of the news. The self-closing chapter is titled "Shinrei Sashinshi Kono Saburou"and will have no correlation with The Promised Neverland. It is an unpublished project that is unclear whether or not it will receive regular serialization. However, we just have to wait a few days to know the content of the new story.

And you, on the other hand, are intrigued by this enigmatic project just a month after the end of their great work? Tell us your opinion about it, as usual, with a comment in the appropriate box below.

