The Promised Neverland: the author creates an illustration for the release of the live action

The Promised Neverland is one of the most popular anime and manga titles of recent years, and even though the manga has ended, the franchise doesn’t seem to want to stop. In fact, a film and a live action series are out, and the animated adaptation is about to debut in early 2021 with the second season.

It looks like the first live action of The Promised Neverland will cover the events of the first season of the anime, showing us the protagonists and all the other characters who helped make the work famous all over the world. The story is certainly one of the scariest in recent years, and centers on a trio of orphans who discover they live in a world ruled by demons, who created orphanages to raise human children as well as cattle and then eat them.

To celebrate the arrival of the live action film, on the official Twitter account of The Promised Neverland (@yakuneba_staff), the illustrator Posuka Demizu made an illustration, giving new life to the characters of his famous manga. At the foot of the illustration there is a large bold lettering that says: “the movie by Yakuneba (short for Yakusoku no Neverland in Japan) will be released in two months! Just missing! Available to the public from 12/18/2020”

Season 2 of The Promised Neverland appears to be out early next year, and fans following the anime are waiting to see what’s beyond the walls of the orphanage that locks up Emma, ​​Norman, Ray and the others. children.

We recommend that you take a look at the new trailer for The Promised Neverland live action. What do you think of Posuka Demizu’s drawing? Are you curious to see what live action will be like?