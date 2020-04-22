Entertainment

The Promised Neverland: sensational twists in the last chapters

The Promised Neverland continues to enchant Japanese readers. In fact, every week, on Weekly Shonen Jump, a chapter full of twists and turns with Emma and all the other human boys is always at the center of the action. But in recent weeks we have witnessed some dramatic changes.

As The Promised Neverland approaches the finale, several knots in the storyline come to a head and begin to melt. In this comparison which is apparently the last one, we see on one side the array of human children of the food of demons, on the other the Ratri clan and the army of demons. While Emma is negotiating with Peter Ratri, the chief clan, the situation in the capital seems to suggest death of Mujika and Sonju.

However, there is an almost complete reversal within a few chapters: from chapter 170 of The Promised Neverland onwards, in fact, the world is almost turned upside down. Mujika and Sonju are freed by Archduke Lewis, alive thanks to his dual core power, while Emma has to attend the suicide of Peter Ratri. These events together lead to the end of the era of children raised as food and the need for demons to devour humans. Now all that remains is to bring the children to safety in the human world as in the promise made between the god of demons and Emma. Will the child be able to complete the dream they have cultivated for years?

Before we know it we will have to wait about a month as The Promised Neverland will be on hiatus.

