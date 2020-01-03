Entertainment

The Promised Neverland, SAO: Alicization and many more are now available on Netflix

January 3, 2020
Maria Rivera
Good news for all subscribers to Netflix Italy because between yesterday and today, the catalog of the streaming giant has been renewed with a series of interesting anime such as The Promised Neverland, Sword Art Online: Alicization, Yu-Gi-Oh! and My Hero Academia: Two Heroes. All series are available with the Italian dubbing.

The Promised Neverland, the masterpiece of Study CloverWorks broadcast in Japan in the first third of 2019, it is now available on VVVVID, Amazon Prime Video and Netflix. For the series the Italian dubbing had been confirmed during the Lucca Comics & Games 2019.

Sword Art Online returns instead with the third season, known with the subtitle Alicization. Netflix already has licenses for the first two seasons and for the film Ordinal Scale, as well as for the spin-off Gun Gale Online. The first part of Alicization – War of Underworld, a direct follow-up to season 3, was broadcast during the fall season and will likely be added in the second half of 2020.

As for the films, My Hero Academia: Two Heroes, Fate / stay night: Heaven's Feel II.lost butterfly and the 2004 Yu-Gi-Oh! Movie are now available.

Among the other monthly issues we remind you that they will be available Killer Seven from January 10, Ni no kuni from 16 and the second part of the new series Saint Seiya from 23. Still no news for the distribution of Beastars, previously confirmed by Netflix for the beginning of 2020.

