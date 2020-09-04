Entertainment

The Promised Neverland returns with the third light novel: cover revealed

September 4, 2020
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
The Promised Neverland has been over for several months. Fans had to say goodbye to the manga written by Kaiu Shirai and drawn by Demizu Posuka, but the projects around this world inhabited by humans and demons certainly didn’t stop there. Pending the special chapter, a third light novel had also been announced.

This The Promised Neverland light novel will debut on October 2nd, along with the twentieth and final volume of the manga. Well ahead of the rest, its cover was presented, which you can see below. The light novel The Promised Neverland – Records of Comrades will focus on three pairs of characters in particular: Yugo and Lucas, Nigel and Gillian, Sonju and Mujika.

Among other things, the same characters are portrayed in this brightly colored cover where green is king. In the center we see Yugo and Lucas, immediately below there are the two demons Sonju and Mujika. Finally, on the left side and a little further to the sidelines, are Glory Bell’s two boys, Nigel and Gillian. This will allow us to deepen the role and the stories of these characters in particular who were highly appreciated by readers during the serialization.

Do you like this new cover designed by Demizu Posuka? Don’t miss our review on The Promised Neverland.

