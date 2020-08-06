Entertainment

The Promised Neverland returns with a new chapter: details on the oneshot

The Promised Neverland has ended very recently and its image is still fresh in the mind of its readers. While the manga in Italy is still being published for J-POP and fans of the anime have to wait for the second season, those who followed the work on MangaPlus have now concluded it for some time.

However, several arrivals have been announced for the Shueisha brand in the coming months. One of them was one exhibition for The Promised Neverland, completely dedicated to the manga of Kaiu Shirai and Demizu Posuka. But the designer had informed readers that another special project on The Promised Neverland would also come.

Weekly Shonen Jump number 37-38 has informed its readers that there will be a 19-page special chapter of The Promised Neverland, written to celebrate the exhibition that will arrive at the end of the year. It is not yet known when and where this special chapter will debut which could show us the future of Emma and her companions after the events of the last chapter. In addition, as you can see below, Demizu Posuka gave readers some unpublished illustrations.

In this issue of Weekly Shonen Jump there will also be a new oneshot by the duo of authors of The Promised Neverland, titled Shinrei Sashinshi Kono Saburou.

