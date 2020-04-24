The Promised Neverland postponed to January 2021, how did the fans react?

Share it:

The list of series postponed for Coronavirus continues to grow day by day, to the displeasure of anime fans around the world. A few hours ago it was announced, surprisingly, the postponement of the highly anticipated second season of The Promised Neverland, and fans rushed to social networks to express their disappointment.

"Get ready for the postponements of Vita from Slime 2, Attack on Titan 4 and pretty much any other anime you've been waiting for"wrote the user Reddit MauledCharcoal, "At this point I'm not even sure that Re: Zero 2 is returning for the summer season. Spring souls are getting smaller and smaller and in summer it will be practically a desert, while in autumn we will probably only have the series postponed from the previous two seasons".

With The Attack of the Giants 4 slated for late 2020 and other major souls arriving over the next three months, fans are beginning to fear that the referral list will continue to grow. The Promised Neverland 2 will presumably return in January, but many other series may suffer more severe postponements or, in the case of anime like My Hero Academia, even delay production.

And what do you think of it? Let us know by leaving a comment in the box below! In case you felt the urgency of a rewatch instead, we remind you that the first season of The Promised Neverland is currently available on Netflix.