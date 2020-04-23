The Promised Neverland: postponed the second season to 2021

Share it:

There have been many souls postponed for Coronavirus in the past few days, however, all were long-term transmissions such as ONE PIECE or Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, or souls that were to be aired in the spring season. This however led to an avalanche delay and also titles like The Promised Neverland will be postponed.

The Promised Neverland season 2 was slated for October 2020, so it seemed safe from possible delays due to the Coronavirus. Instead, fans today have to change their mind since the announcement that arrived during the Italian night overturned the cards on the table. The Promised Neverland 2 was postponed to January 2021, one season after the scheduled one.

In October, in the originally scheduled timeslot, the retransmission of the first season of The Promised Neverland will air that initially was to take place in July. However, the postponement of the spring souls in the summer resulted in a shift on all time slots. Of course, other changes are not excluded if the Coronavirus should evolve in a negative way.

The first season of The Promised Neverland is available in Italian, both with dubbing and with subtitles, on VVVVID come on Amazon Prime Video. The manga instead every week gets closer and closer to the ending programmed by Kaiu Shirai and Demizu Posuka.