The Promised Neverland is coming to the big screen, here is the new trailer

Although The Promised Neverland has concluded its publication on Shonen Jump, the work of Posuka Demiu and Kazu Shirai still has much to say, both through the second season of the anime and with the live-action adaptation coming soon.

Regarding the latter, new updates have been released in the last few hours. An unpublished clip has been published which, in addition to providing a general idea of ​​the setting, shows the characters of Emma, ​​Norman and Isabella.

A new poster has also been released along with the short teaser, characterized by the artificial idyllic setting of the orphanage, populated by numerous children with their respective identification plates. The film will debut in Japan in December, and for now we do not have any information inherent in a western distribution.

In the meantime, the universe of The Promised Neverland arrives on the big screen, you can approach the work through the manga – published in Italy by Star Comics – and the animated series available on the streaming platforms Netflix and VVVVID.

The second season, however, will be available starting from 2021. Despite being scheduled for October 2020, the production complications resulting from COVID-19 have forced the animation studio to postpone their arrival.

The interpreters of Isabella and Krone revealed in the live-action of The Promised Neverland. After filming the live-action of The Promised Neverland, here's what we can expect from the feature film.