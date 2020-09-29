The Promised Neverland is a success, the manga reaches 25 million printed copies

The latest issue of Weekly Shonen Jump confirmed that The Promised Neverland, the intriguing psychological thriller by Kaiu Shirai and Posuka Demizu, recently hit 25 million copies printed, just three less than a giant of the caliber of My Hero Academia. The manga, which ended last June, will receive a final one-shot in December.

For Kaiu Shirai this is an incredible achievement, species is considered that The Promised Neverland is his first ever series. Before writing about the adventures of Emma and his companions, the author had only realized The Location of Ashley-Gate e Poppy’s Wish, two one-shots published respectively in 2015 and 2016.

Twenty-five million is an extremely important figure, also achieved thanks to the work done by CloverWorks with the television series of the same name. In this regard, we remind you that the first season of The Promised Neverland is available in Italian, both with dubbing and with subtitles, on VVVVID, Netflix e Amazon Prime Video, and that a second season is coming in January 2021.

In case you haven't done it yet, then don't miss the opportunity to take a look at the author's interesting statements regarding the projects following The Promised Neverland.