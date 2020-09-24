The Promised Neverland illustrator created the cover of a famous magazine

From the world of manga to that of fashion magazines. This is the strange story of the illustrator of The Promised Neverland, Posuka Demizu, who created the cover of the November issue of Spur.

The artwork, made in full manga style, depicts a smiling girl while walk on a street made of broken glass. According to Demizu, this image would represent the theme of the “reach a new world after breaking the glass ceiling”.

“It was a new challenge”, he told in an interview. “I think I was able to portray a mature woman who has some energy. I don’t normally treat that sort of thing. I made sure to highlight the colors of the rainbow in her dress and the sheen of the cover. To put it in terms of The Promised Neverland, this lady represents a compromise between Emma and Isabella “. At the moment still standing, The Promised Neverland will return with the third light novel.

The dress designed by Demizu is not the result of invention. The dress is part of the Hermès Fall / Winter 2020-2021 Collection. The magazine, which celebrates Spur’s 21st anniversary, will arrive in Japanese newsstands on 23 September and will become a coveted collector’s item for fans.

In fact, in the number the feature film “Power of Manga” will be included, a collaboration between eight mangakas. In addition to Demizu, there will be other artists to depict the latest in fashion and special stickers will be provided with the number. While waiting to admire the new Spur release, let’s enjoy this one-shot of The Promised Neverland.