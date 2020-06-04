The Promised Neverland: goodbye to the manga, final chapter on Weekly Shonen Jump announced

Share it:

Weekly Shonen Jump is radically changing in this 2020. After Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba has to say goodbye to many other series that have become famous in recent years. Following so many climaxes announced and rumors of a conclusion revealed yesterday on Saikyo Jump, he comes confirmed the end of The Promised Neverland.

In Weekly Shonen Jump # 27, which will be published on MangaPlus on Sunday 7 June 2020, there will be the penultimate chapter of The Promised Neverland, the 180. In the last pages of the story of this week, leaked online in the past few hours, it is confirmed that the Chapter 181 of The Promised Neverland will be the last.

The Promised Neverland 181 will arrive on MangaPlus on Sunday 14 June and will consist of 27 pages, some of which in color. An important way to celebrate the conclusion of one of the most popular manga of the past four years and that only a few days ago had received the cover and opening color pages.

Kaiu Shirai and Demizu Posuka had always said that their manga would not last long, with a length between 20 and 30 volumes. Indeed, with chapter 181 The Promised Neverland will end at volume 20. In Japan, tankobon 19 will be released in July while we will have to wait for the final one.

Thus ends the story of mystery and horror that has seen the children of Grace Field, while fans of the anime will be able to enjoy The Promised Neverland 2 in 2021.