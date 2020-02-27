The Promised Neverland at the halfway point: the triumph of the climax

Share it:

After the success of the animated series, the manga of The Promised Neverland continues its beating drum in its editorial run on the pages of Weekly Shonen Jump. A race supported, for the Italian market, by J-POP, which has published 13 volumes of the surprising comic series by Kaiu Shirai and Posuka Demizu so far. A story that we have praised several times and that for several years has kept us in suspense, because we realized that the universe set by the two Japanese authors, compared to the worldbuilding presented in the first volumes and in Season 1 of the anime of CloverWorkswas only the beginning of a work that continues to amaze.

Looking for Minerva

Someone discovered it thanks to the anime branded VVVVID and Dynit (read our review of The Promised Neverland Season 1 here), someone else had learned to love it before thanks to the publications of J-POP Manga, but the point is that The Promised Neverland it is a work that is good for the range of novelties proposed by Shueisha in these years. It deconstructs most of the typical elements of the classic shonen contaminating itself with different artistic genres and suggestions, but at the same time accompanying us in a story made of universal values ​​and writing.

Those who have only seen the TV series still do not imagine the wonders and horrors that await children who have fled Grace Field to the outside world, those who are following the Italian serialization of the manga are discovering in recent months the most fascinating potentialities and traits of this universe. The narrative arc following the escape of Emma, ​​Ray and the others has in fact put the protagonists in front of the challenges of a hostile and dangerous environment: the group's goal is to reach the coveted promised land, the place where waiting for them is probably the mysterious Minerva, along with a bright future and a life far from the evil of demons.

It is precisely following the events of Grace Field that Emma becomes aware of all the truths: of the ancient promise between humans and demons, of the separation between the two worlds and of the existence of an escape route to a paradise without monsters.

After meeting a mysterious man at the refuge indicated by the coordinates on the pen left by Minerva in person, Emma finds herself involved in the facts of Goldy Pond, a real saga that marks the crucial phases of a story that only in the thirteenth volume develops towards new and important perspectives: a time-skip that we will be able to analyze later, when the next volumes published in Italy will give us a perspective wider than the new arch.

The Goldy Pond reserve

Goldy Pond is in all respects the turning point for The Promised Neverland: Emma finds herself in an immense reserve populated by children who have escaped from their respective farms, but ended up in the clutches of a demonic family at the top of which there is the dangerous Lord Bayon. By teaming up with a rebel faction, the energetic protagonist makes his way through Goldy Pond with a dual objective: to save all the children hidden in the reserve to join them to their saving crusade and discover the clues that Minerva has left in that place.

It is through this phase of history that we learned further secrets about the world of The Promised Neverland, on the role of Minerva and on the link between the ruler of demons and the Ratri clan, the descendants of those who a thousand years earlier signed the promise that gave rise to the world as we have known it since the first volume of the series.

And it is through these revelations that the Shirai and Demizu manga has once again managed to surprise us with a solid and refined writing, where the what is not important but the how. That of The Promised Neverland is a simple story, which combines the fairy tale with the dystopian, the drama with the training novel: a warp perhaps not as revolutionary as it wants to appear, which has its roots in various topoi of literature young adult and in some western classics.

Yet it is the rhythm of the narrative that leaves us breathless every time: the amount of revelations, details and characters that follow one after the other, from chapter to chapter, is such as to make The Promised Neverland a heart-pounding story, which does not give pause to the reader, more and more greedy for twists that are always well placed. The Promised Neverland, however simple and sometimes even a little telephoned, is the triumph of the climax, an exciting adventure that Shonen Jump can only be proud of.