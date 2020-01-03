Entertainment

The Promised Neverland: anime and manga wish fans a happy 2020

January 3, 2020
Maria Rivera
Enter the year of the mouse in Japan, following the footprints of the Chinese calendar. 2019 is now behind us, greeted by everyone, while many are launching in various wishes for the now arrived 2020. Among these there are also Kaiu Shirai and Demizu Posuka, authors of the manga of The Promised Neverland, as well as the anime staff.

The Promised Neverland, which became famous immediately in Japan and then thanks to the anime also in the rest of the world, is a title that will still have something to say over the next year. As the manga nears its end, the rest of the franchise will expand with an additional anime and live action movie.

To celebrate this coming year, the two authors and the staff of A-1 Pictures have published some illustrations on the various social profiles. At the bottom we can see the best wishes from Demizu Posuka, with Norman behind Emma and Ray. The girl also holds a slightly modified Little Bunny to remember the shape of a kagami mochi, a typical Japanese New Year dessert.

At his side is the illustration and message of Kaiu Shirai, manga writer. In addition to the request to follow light novels, anime and live action, the author wishes a good 2020 everyone and warn fans to keep the focus on the comic. Finally, also on the account of the anime of The Promised Neverland, three illustrations have appeared, each dedicated to one of the main characters. 2020 will certainly be fundamental for the franchise of The Promised Neverland

